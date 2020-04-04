DENVER (CBS4) — The coronavirus is forcing us all to stay at home, but Coloradans are continuing to show we are all in this together. That’s why, when the Denver Animal Shelter shut its doors, leaving many dogs and cats at risk of euthanasia, rescue organization “Life is Better” stepped in to help the animals find homes.
The organization’s CEO, Georgia Cameron, is heading up the effort. Cameron makes frequent stops at the shelter, carefully taking the dogs out of the building and into her truck. It’s the only way pets in need, can get a little help right now.
“With COVID going on a lot of animal shelters have had to close their doors. So you have very adoptable animals that are just stuck,” Cameron explained. “They’re not throw-aways. I think there’s a lot of stigma around rescue and there shouldn’t be. The greatest dogs I’ve ever met have been rescue animals.”
Marc Verikas can attest to this, too. He met his new adopted family member, Caleb, on Saturday morning.
“It’s exciting! I’ve been looking to get a dog for a couple of months now. Just fill out an online application and gave them a couple of references, it was almost like job interview,” Verikas said.
LINK: Life Is Better