FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Larimer County Department of Public Health and Environment tells CBS4 it has ordered Qualfon, a call center, to either close or have employees work from home after it received “dozens of complaints” about the company staying open. The order comes one week after CBS4 reported the company was still sending employees to work, despite the state-wide stay-at-home order issued Wednesday, March 25.
“Qualfon is not an essential business under the orders established at the state and county level,” wrote a Larimer County spokesperson in an email to CBS4. “All non-essential businesses in Colorado have been ordered to close or work from home. Larimer County Department of Health & Environment has an enforcement team that is responding to public concerns about non-essential businesses staying open for over a week now. We had dozens of complaints about Qualfon remaining open.”
Employees at Qualfon told CBS4 on Thursday, March 26, they were still being asked to go to work, even though they felt their industry isn’t really essential.
“It feels like I’m being treated like I’m expendable, it feels like I’m being treated like my loved ones that I could carry disease to are expendable,” explained one employee, who wished to remain anonymous, for fear of losing his job.
The employee said his boss considers their business as part of the media exemption of the state order, but the employee fears he could get sick if he goes to work in a crowded office.
The health department says it will continue to follow up on citizen complaints regarding possible violations of the stay-at-home order, and will issue enforcement actions as necessary.
Businesses in violation of a public health order could face hefty fines.
CBS4 has reached out to Qualfon for comment, but has not received a response.
