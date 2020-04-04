EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4) – A number of Target employees were assaulted by a man who was confronted for possibly shoplifting at the store, and police are offering a reward for information leading to his arrest.
The man, a bald, black male in his 30s, is wanted by the Edgewater Police Department for theft and felony assault.
According to EPD investigators, a Target Loss Prevention Officer approached the man at approximately 4 p.m., March 23rd, inside the store at 1985 North Sheridan Boulevard. The man took the officer’s cell phone and started to walk out the store, but was confront by other Target employees at the exit doors.
The man allegedly threw down the cell phone, assaulted the employees, and ran from the store.
Witnesses described the an as 5-foot-10, approximately 180 pounds, and with tattoos — one under each eye, including a dollar sign, and more ink on his neck.
Police did not immediately respond to inquiries about the property that was stolen, the number of employees involved, or the severity of the employees’ injuries.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP. Two thousand dollars is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest or conviction.