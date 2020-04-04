Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mattress finished making thousands of face masks to give to health care workers in Colorado. They got some help from Visser Precision, LLC, to include a head visor in the mask.
CBS4’s Conor McCue first showed how the mattress company rearranged its operations to make the masks, which now exceed 10,000 per day, officials say.
Eventually, the company could help make 1,500-1,800 hospital-grade mattresses per day. One of the last times it did something of that scale was following Hurricane Katrina.
