DENVER (CBS4) – The city and county of Denver handed out 13 citations to businesses that violated the stay at home order during the coronavirus pandemic. The citations were given between March 26 and April 2.
One business, Appliance Factory at 1045 Zuni, was cited four times. They were given an order to vacate on April 2, the same day the manager spoke with CBS4 about the decision to stay open prior to the vacate order.
The city deemed the business non-essential. Officials at Appliance Factory say it only applies to that specific location, and other stores are open as of now.
The company filed an appeal to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, city officials tell CBS4.
The city and county of Denver first started visiting businesses that were not complying on March 24. Since then, they’ve had nearly 5,000 “contacts” and they’ve given 964 warnings.
Businesses cited:
- 4/2 – Appliance Factory (1045 Zuni)*
- 4/2 – Denver Smokes and Vapes (4085 E. Mississippi #E)
- 4/2 – Royal Pipes and Hookahs (10890 E. Dartmouth #10A
- 4/2 – EZ Pawn (1025 S. Broadway)
- 4/1 – Appliance Factory (2816 Colorado Blvd)
- 4/1 – Vape Glass (4039 S. Lowell Blvd)
- 3/31 – Appliance Factory (1045 Zuni)*
- 3/31 – Wing Stop (5125 Chambers Rd)
- 3/30 – Hobby Lobby (920 S. Monaco)
- 3/29-Appliance Factory Outlet (1045 Zuni St.)*
- 3/29- Car Wash USA Express (603 Santa Fe Drive)
- 3/28-Appliance Factory (1045 Zuni)*
- 3/26-Game Stop (757 E 20th Ave)
Residents who suspect that someone is violating the stay-at-home order should first contact their local public health agency to report any concerns. Residents may also file a report with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office by emailing covid19@coag.gov if local law enforcement or a local public health agency is unresponsive.
