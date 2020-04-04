(CBS4) – Weld and Larimer Counties held a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Loveland on March 31 and April 3. There they tested 189 health care workers and first responders at the Ranch at Loveland.
“Making the first supply of test kits in northern Colorado available to them was a critical step in keeping them healthy and protecting against the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Mark Wallace, Executive Director of the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment chose Larimer County to host the event.
The workers and first responders were chosen because they are sympotamic. They all responded to a survey sent to health care providers and law enforcement agencies in both counties.
The Department of Health and Human Services supplied the tests. Officials say any remaining test will be split among each county and then will be used to test “priority populations.” Details about those groups were not released.
