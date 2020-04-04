CBSN DenverWatch Now
Centennial News, Colorado News, Coronavirus


CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado-based group, Make4Covid, helped deliver face shields to health care workers in Holyoke, Colorado. The boxes of personal protective equipment was flown out of Centennial Airport.

(credit: Liquid Luck Productions)

The Melissa Memorial Hospital was selected by the Colorado Hospital Association which organized the flight with Angel Flight West.

(credit: Liquid Luck Productions)

Make4Covid is made up of designers and industry experts who work with doctors, nurses and first responders to manufacture PPE.

