CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado-based group, Make4Covid, helped deliver face shields to health care workers in Holyoke, Colorado. The boxes of personal protective equipment was flown out of Centennial Airport.
The Melissa Memorial Hospital was selected by the Colorado Hospital Association which organized the flight with Angel Flight West.
Make4Covid is made up of designers and industry experts who work with doctors, nurses and first responders to manufacture PPE.
