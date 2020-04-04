Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools added 12 more grab-and-go sites for families and students who need food during the coronavirus pandemic. The school district, like many others in the Denver metro area, announced it will continue remote learning for the remainder of the school year.
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools added 12 more grab-and-go sites for families and students who need food during the coronavirus pandemic. The school district, like many others in the Denver metro area, announced it will continue remote learning for the remainder of the school year.
Free weekday breakfast and lunch will be provided to students and adults. The district will also provide breakfast and lunch meals for families on the weekends (those meals can be picked up on Fridays).
The DPS Foundation helped provide those weekend and adult meals.
The district has more than 40 distribution sites.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
It also will start delivering meals on April 7 on weekdays for the remainder of the school year. School buses will deliver meals to more than 35 locations around the city.
Food for Thought will also offer “Powersacks” which give families enough non-perishable food for a couple of days.