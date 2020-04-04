DENVER (CBS4) – As we move into the first full week of April, Colorado will have a quiet stretch of weather in place that will last for the next 5 days. The main headline will be a warming trend starting today that will last through Wednesday.

There are a few subtle forecast details to highlight. One is a weak weather system passing through southern Colorado today. It has some clouds and a handful of light rain or snow showers associated with it. Our weather watcher in Telluride’s Mountain Village had a half inch of new snow overnight.

For the rest of the state Saturday should feature mostly sunny skies but there is about a 10 percent chance to see a stray shower pop up somewhere by this afternoon due to daytime heating.

On Sunday it will turn even warmer around the state and we will also see an increase in wind speeds. This will create some concern about fire danger in south-central and southeast Colorado.

The next storm to impact Colorado looks to arrive sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday with some cooler weather and a chance for rain or snow. But we aren’t sure how big that chance will be just yet. It will all depend on how far south the area of low pressure drifts. It is currently spinning off the coast of Washington and Oregon.

Stay with us and we’ll keep you updated!