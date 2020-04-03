DENVER (CBS4) – Leaders in the town of Breckenridge are stepping up to keep their local small businesses afloat during the COVID-19 shutdown. They’ve established a one million dollar emergency rent relief program in an effort to keep main street alive.
“I’ve been in this community for about 12 years and it does amaze me how they stick behind their locals and small business owners,” said Anna Marie, owner of Huxley Rose Hair Shop.
Business is typically booming right now in Breckenridge as thousands of spring break travelers fill the streets. For Anna Marie, she hasn’t styled, shampooed or even cut hair for weeks. The help with April’s rent couldn’t come at a better time.
“We filled out the application last night. We were approved this morning and our landlord should have the money in their account either tonight or tomorrow. I am just really honored to be a part of this community,“ Anna Marie told CBS4’s Matt Kroschel.
While the million dollar relief fund may help hundreds of small businesses this month, no one knows just how much longer this new normal will continue.
“For me personally, my family and our business, this is one of our biggest expenses, our rent,” said Anna Marie.
Leaders in nearby Silverthorne have set aside $350,000 to fund an emergency business grant program for Silverthorne’s independently-owned businesses. Grants will assist with business-related expenses like payroll, rent or mortgages, utilities and supplies. Applications are due by April 7.