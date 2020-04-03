AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Peyton Manning stopped by Children’s Hospital in Aurora on Friday to donate blood. The hospital is calling on healthy community members to contribute by signing up to donate blood or platelets.
Blood donation is considered an essential function and is allowed under the statewide stay-at-home order. The hospital is taking steps to prevent donors from being exposed to coronavirus.
Staff is disinfecting all shared surfaces and screening all donors and technicians. Donation chairs are spaced 6 feet apart, providing food sealed in individual packages.
Hospital officials said plasma antibodies from people who have fully recovered from coronavirus can be helpful for future patients. Plasma donors must be 14 days without a cough, fever or shortness of breath and have proof of a confirmed positive COVID-19 test.
If you’re able to donate blood or platelets, please call 720-777-5398 to be screened over the phone and to schedule an appointment at the Blood Donor Center at Children’s Hospital Colorado on the Anschutz Medical Campus. If you live in other parts of Colorado, you can find a Vitalant location near you, or if you’re out of state, search for additional blood banks in your area.