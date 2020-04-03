DENVER (CBS4) – Since Colorado’s 26 ski areas starting closing more than three weeks ago due to COVID-19, there have been a handful of storms that have spread significant snow across the high country. The most recent storm brought 4-6 inches to many mountain areas.
Since closing, virtually all ski areas in the the state have suspended snow reports meaning it’s difficult to know exactly how much snow skiers are missing. But several ski areas have continued to keep their snow stake cameras up and running which allows for some clues.
The snow stake camera at Steamboat showed about 4 inches from the storm that hit Thursday and more than foot from the recent storm cycle. Steamboat closed on March 15.
Loveland Ski Area which closed for the season also on March 15 appeared to receive about the same based on a view of their snow stake early Friday morning
Similar scenes of fresh snow under mostly sunny skies were observed throughout the Colorado high country early Friday.
Looking ahead, the mountains will get a break from any significant snow for nearly a week. A few light snow showers will still be possible over the higher peaks and passes through Saturday but no accumulation is expected.
The weather story across most of Colorado on Friday will simply be the cold. High temperatures will stay far below normal with lower 40s for highs along the Front Range and 30s in the mountains.
Much warmer weather will gradually return over the weekend.