



More of Colorado’s national parks continued to contract operations Friday in response to local government’s efforts to control visitation and curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Campgrounds, visitor centers, and restroom facilities at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area are closed until at least April 30th, the National Park Service announced.

The moves are the latest attempts by the federal government to adhere to the wishes of county governments – in this case, Gunnison and Montrose. Several of Colorado’s mountain counties lead the state in rate of spread of the novel coronavirus. The counties have asked nearby national parks to join them in curtailing the number of visitors to and from those areas.

San Miguel County, for instance, ordered residents to stay at home effective March 22nd.

“Visitors to San Miguel County are directed to return home immediately,” the county then stated.

Friday, that order was extended through the end of the month.

Rocky Mountain National Park dropped its fees on March 19th, then abruptly made an about-face and closed the next day after the mayor of Estes Park outlined the potential exposure that additional visitation could bring to his townspeople.

Friday, roads around the top of Black Canyon were closed to vehicular and bicycle traffic.

“Tomichi and Gunnison Point overlooks, as well as the Rim Rock and Oak Flat Trails are open,” the park service stated in a press release. “The South Rim drive may be walked. … Exercise extreme caution as rescue and emergency resources are very limited.”

In Curecanti, Blue Mesa, Morrow Point, and Crystal Reservoirs, as well as a portion of the Gunnison River from Riverway to the Lake City Bridge, were closed to boating. Fishing from the banks of the river is still permitted.

Also Friday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service postponed indefinitely the opening of the 2020 fishing season at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge in Commerce City.

Among Colorado’s other federal features, Mesa Verde National Park is completely closed. Trails are open at Dinosaur National Monument, Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, and Florrisant Fossil Beds, however facilities and visitor centers there are shuttered.

Last year, Rocky Mountain National Park was the third most-visited national park in the nation. The other members of the top four – Great Smoky Mountains NP, Grand Canyon NP and Zion NP – have all started turning away visitors in the last three days.