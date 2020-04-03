WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Kevin Chavez was arrested on 22 felony charges on Wednesday — and investigators say it was his ex-wife who turned him in. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says Chavez, 29, is responsible for stealing and modifying hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen vehicles.

Chavez’s ex-wife contacted the Criminal Impact Unit in January. She told investigators she and Chavez recently went to divorce court, but because Chavez had no verifiable income she wasn’t awarded alimony to help care for their children.

“Knowing Chavez earned six figures a year from his illegal chop shop enterprise, the ex-wife decided to call the sheriff’s office to inform detectives about a number of stolen pickups, all-terrain vehicles, trailers and utility task vehicles,” investigators stated.

Members of the Criminal Impact Unit acted on the tip that same day and recovered more than $200,000 in vehicles that had been reported stolen in Colorado, South Dakota, Wyoming and New Mexico. Last week, members of the Criminal Impact Unit recovered several more vehicles, including two pickups and three ATVs valued at more than $100,000 — bringing the total amount of recovered property to over $300,000. Weapons also were recovered with the vehicles.

Chavez was booked into the Weld County Jail on suspicion of 22 felonies including 11 counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, seven counts of chop shop activity, four counts of theft and one count of vehicular eluding. Chavez is being held without bond pending his first appearance in court.

Detectives have identified other members of the chop shop and stolen vehicle ring and the investigation is ongoing. Chavez’s ex-wife and the known victims to date were not identified due to that investigation.

Anyone with additional information about Chavez and his criminal activity is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Impact Unit at (970) 304-6464 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward.