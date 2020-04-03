DENVER (CBS4) – Front-line healthcare workers at HealthONE facilities will see “Pandemic Pay Continuation” as the company moves to protect their workers’ financial security.
Patient care workers who have been instructed to quarantine will see 100% of their base pay for scheduled hours. Those who do not work in a patient care facility and are quarantined will be eligible for short-term disability.
Managers will work to redeploy healthcare workers who work in clinical facilities and support areas so those providers can keep working. Those who cannot be redeployed will receive 70% of their base pay for up to seven weeks.
For those workers caring for COVID-19 patients who do not want to expose their family, HealthONE is working to provide free housing at major hotel chains. Scrub laundry will also be made available to help prevent the carrying of germs on clothing.
Options for child and elder care are in place as well, and workers can get grants for financial needs, emotional support, and counseling services.