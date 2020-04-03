DENVER (CBS4) — A Denver co-working company is teaming up with local restaurants to support healthcare workers during the coronavirus outbreak.
Shift Workspaces is raising money to purchase hundreds of meals for its employees to deliver to Denver hospitals.
After ordering and picking up 100 meals from Olive & Finch Friday morning, Shift Workspaces workers loaded the food into their cars and delivered the meals to St. Joseph Hospital staff.
“We’re trying to feed breakfast, lunch and dinner at various hospitals around the Denver area. We have raised over $13,000 so far with our GoFundMe campaign. We’re looking to raise upwards of $50,000 in order to deliver 3 meals per week,” said Maggie Smith, General Manager is Shift Workspaces.
Not only is the company supporting local hospital staff, but they’re also supporting local restaurants that are losing business during the state’s shelter in place order. In additional to Olive & Finch, Shift Workspaces also has plans to order meals from Sexy Pizza and Moe’s BBQ.
The company is adding 25% gratuity to their massive food orders to further support restaurant staff. Shift Workspaces is hoping the community will send donations, so they can deliver as many meals as possible.
Their next meal delivery is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7 at Denver Health.
For information on donating, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/j8xf6-feed-the-frontline-denver?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet