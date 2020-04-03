



– As Colorado children stay home from school amid the coronavirus outbreak, local artists are working to share their craft virtually with youth. Dozens of children from around Colorado, and some from other states, tune in to a free drawing class with artist Jules Elders.

Elders, founder of Arts-cool Denver, is using her quarantine to educate children in sciences through art. Twice a week, Elders hosts free drawing classes for children five and older, and even allows adults to join if desired.

“So far it has been so much fun,” Elders told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

Elders hoped the hour-long drawing sessions would give parents a break while encouraging students to learn more.

“Every class has a science component,” Elders said.

Elders started her business, Arts-cool, to give children access to learning how to create art away from school. Now, with COVID-19, Elders saw the opportunity to reach more children from their homes and video conferencing.

“Art can transcend boundaries and distances,” Elders said. “They need an outlet right now where they can stay connected with their peers, and have a place where they can go that is different than their house.”

When CBS4’s Dillon Thomas attended the course the topic of the day was angler fish. Elders not only gave students simplistic step-by-step instructions on how to draw the fish, but also educated them on the animal and its role in the ocean.

Some students were heard asking questions about how to better their artwork. Others inquired for more information on the animal, and where it may be found.

“Sometimes they are shy at first. Because of art, they come out of their shell. They start turning off the videos and joining the class,” Elders said. “Art is a very therapeutic, relaxing activity. Right now, with all the stress and chaos going on, it really creates a beautiful atmosphere for the kids. Their social and emotional learning can really grow in this space.”

For more information on how you can sign your children up for the free art courses, visit arts-cool.org or milehighonthecheap.com.