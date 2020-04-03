



— RTD is making some changes to its services during the coronavirus pandemic. Fares will be waived on all buses and trains, passengers will move to rear-door boarding and exiting on its buses, and the MallRide and MetroRide will move to other routes.

“For the safety of our employees and riders, and in response to the rapidly changing spread of COVID-19, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) is making some notable operational changes starting Sunday, April 5, RTD announced.

The following changes will be in effect beginning at the start of the service day on Sunday, and until further notice:

RTD will switch to rear-door boarding and exiting on its buses, which provides another layer of social distancing between operators and riders, limiting proximity to those who might be infected. Passengers with disabilities should continue to board RTD vehicles at the front, where a wheelchair lift is available, if needed. RTD’s over-the-road coaches used on Regional routes have front doors only. So, those passengers will still board and deboard from the front.

Fare collection will be suspended on all buses and trains across the RTD system. We are working through processes for refunds and exchanges on applicable fare products.

Service will be suspended on two downtown Denver routes, the 16th Street Free MallRide and Free MetroRide, which have experienced low ridership.

RTD will move as many of the MallRide buses as possible to regular routes, to take advantage of the ability of these buses to offer multiple-door boarding and exiting. In addition, drivers on MallRide buses work in an enclosed compartment that provides separation from passengers.

RTD released the following additional information: