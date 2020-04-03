DENVER (CBS4) – Virtually Denver is a new page on the VISIT Denver Web site that’s compiling some of the top virtual experiences that people can have while the stay at home orders are in effect.
“These cultural institutions and these businesses and activities are the life blood of this city. And they’re what makes Denver such a great destination to visit and live,” said Ashley Geisheker, Associate Director of PR and Communications at VISIT Denver.
The virtual offerings are varied, and there are a lot of them, including virtual safaris at the Denver Zoo, at home science lessons from the Museum of Nature & Science, concerts at Red Rocks, and even culinary demonstrations.
“We saw all these great activities coming out, and great experiences coming out to help people still experience the city while sheltering at home, so we wanted to compile them in one easy to use resource. So people could search and see what’s available, and have a bunch of different options,” Geisheker explained.
Venues can post their virtual experiences to the Web page by going to denver365.com and clicking the free submission link.
“A lot of these activities are being offered completely free to folks at home, online of course, and it’s important to note that these cultural institutions and businesses have been pretty significantly impacted, so if you’re able to, we’d definitely encourage you to see if you can contribute or donate in any way,” Geisheker said.
LINK: Virtually Denver