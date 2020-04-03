



– While many landlords across the state are trying find ways to ease the burden of rent, more and more tenants are coming forward to say they need more help.

“I walked into the office, all I see is like a big screen on the computer with like seven people and then my boss sitting in the chair and I was like ‘oh this is not good.’ Somebody that I have never seen in my life on the Skype call was the one that laid me off,” said Shaye Reaves.

Reaves, 24, was a leasing professional for Advenir at Wyndham apartments for two years before she was laid off just over a week ago. The job allowed Reaves and her family to live on property with 20% discount.

“So, only a couple days after being laid off they were pretty much like, ‘Nope, we can’t give you the discount, you’re not an employee anymore.'”

Reaves says she was livid. A coworker who was also laid off and living on site shared a text message from the human resources that confirmed April rent would be due in-full.

“Since it was so close to the month of April that they laid us off, I was being hopeful that they would do that at least, you know, just to be generous,” she said.

With her husband on disability and a paycheck still in the mail, Reaves said she was just about out of money. She was able to pay the discounted rent price, but no more, and says she’s forgoing some bills to make ends meet.

“Insurance for your car. Because you can’t really drive anywhere, so stuff like that.”

The company, Advenir, says it has been doing what it can to help tenants. CBS4 reached out to Advenir Thursday and it said it would honor the rent discount for all on site employees who have been laid off. In addition, it would be offering 5% off rent for tenants.

Advenir’s Marketing Director, Joe Mendez, responded to CBS4 via email Thursday:

Thank you for reaching out. While I can’t comment on any individual Associate, I can share that associates that live onsite that were laid off have retained their 20% associate discount for the month of April. Additionally they are eligible for the 5% discount that we are affording all residents throughout our communities, providing they pay by the 10th of the month. Advenir Living is assisting residents in two ways. The first, is the 5% discount we are offering to all residents that pay prior to the 10th of the month. The second, is a payment plan that residents, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, can apply for through the rental office. There are conditions that apply. Advenir Living has a very strong commitment to our Associates and residents. Our desire is for our residents to be able to stay in their homes during this crisis. To that end residents should contact the Community Manager if they find themselves in financial straits as a result of the pandemic. Please let me know if you have any additional questions. We will be happy to reach out to Associates that may have been affected to make sure they are aware their 20% discount is intact for the month of April.

Reaves said she was happy to hear she would be getting the discount after all and says, in general, she understands why landlords are struggling to do more but believes Advenir can.

“I feel like they should be doing a lot more than just a 5% discount for everybody. Or the payment plan, which means that they’re still going to have to pay it later on, which means they [Advenir] will have to wait until everyone gets back on their feet. No one knows how long that’s going to be,” she said.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

On Wednesday, CBS4’s Shawn Chitnis interviewed with Rep. Jonathan Singer with the 11th District, who represents Longmont where Reaves lives. He says there are community agencies that can help renters and advocates for trying all options including rent striking. Renters can also call 211 for information on some resources. Some landlords in the Denver metro area are also extending the due date for rent and waving some fees.

Singer explained that the federal government has given landlords assistance on their mortgages so they should be able to accommodate renter needs. He is one of 40 lawmakers in Colorado who called for a 90-day moratorium on evictions and foreclosures.