



– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 4,173 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state and 111 deaths Friday afternoon. The latest data reveals outbreaks at 27 residential and non-hospital healthcare facilities.

A person in their 30s is the youngest to die of coronavirus in Colorado since the outbreak began. Of the deaths reported, the majority have been people over the age of 80.

More than 22,000 people have been tested for the virus in Colorado, at an average rate of 2,000 per day. In a media briefing Friday, Gov. Polis said he hoped to increase the number of tests to 5,000 per day by May.

The governor encouraged all Coloradans to wear cloth face masks when they leave home for essential activities. Masks can be made out of materials like a t-shirt or bandana. Health officials believe 25 to 50 percent of people with coronavirus show no symptoms, so they said wearing a mask can help prevent the spread of the virus.

Since the outbreak began, 823 people have been hospitalized in the state. Health officials are working to release the number of people who have tested positive for the virus and have been released. They said there is no way to know how many people have recovered from the virus, because many have not been tested.

This week the state received its third allotment of personal protective equipment, or PPE, from the Strategic National Stockpile, which is being distributed across the state. Officials said each allotment has only provided enough PPE to cover a day or two at hospitals.

Colorado has received a total of the following materials from all three allotments:

220,010 N95 masks

517,000 surgical masks

100,232 face shields

100,140 surgical gowns

504,000 gloves

3,816 coveralls

“All of our pandemic plans and emergency plans were predicated on the Strategic National Stockpile and what the Federal Government was going to do to support the states,” said Scott Bookman, CDPHE’s Incident Commander. “It has become apparent that the Federal Stockpile is not enough to support the nation, so that’s leaving the states to work independently of each other.”

Officials said the state is in need of 5,000 more ventilators to ensure ICU beds are equipped for patients with coronavirus. The state asked FEMA for 4,000 ventilators, but had not heard back as of Friday afternoon.

The state is also working to set up field hospitals to prepare for a possible surge in patients. Officials are looking at a number of options, from tents to large convention centers and hope to have them up and running by April 15.

“We want everyone to do everything that they can to stop the spread of this virus. We need to flatten this curve. We need to give our healthcare system as much time as possible to prepare for the surge,” said Bookman.

Volunteers and PPE is needed to run the field hospitals. The state is asking anyone with a medical license to step up and volunteer.

