AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – People experiencing symptoms of coronavirus are asked to isolate themselves at home, but not every person who’s feeling ill has a home to shelter in. The City of Aurora is helping stop the spread of coronavirus in the homeless community.
The city signed a two month lease at an area hotel for recovering homeless patients who have tested positive or have been exposed to COVID-19.
The city says it won’t release the name or location of the 122-room hotel for privacy reasons. Guests will have to be referred by a health care worker or social service organization to seek shelter.
Shelley McKittrick, Homelessness Program Director for the City of Aurora, expects that 122 rooms will be enough. She hopes the hotel will also have enough space to accommodate health care workers who need place to isolate themselves from loved ones at home.
“It will be staffed by Mile High Behavioral Health Care staff. We were able to secure masks with the office of emergency management for the staff that will be working at the quarantine hotel as well as enough gloves for everyone,” said McKittrick.
The city of Aurora says the hotel will be a shared resource across the Tri-County area, but they’re open to expanding their reach if necessary.
The whole operation will cost the city of Aurora about $300,000 per month. The city’s goal is to start moving people into the hotel by Monday.
