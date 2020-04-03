Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Coloradans who currently do not have health insurance — or may have lost it recently after losing their jobs — will have a few more weeks to apply for coverage.
Connect for Health Colorado has extended an emergency special enrollment period until Thursday, April 30. People who enroll will have coverage on May 1. Click here to learn more and/or enroll.
The state says that since March 20, just about 5,500 Coloradans have signed up for an extended health insurance plan.