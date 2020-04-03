DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation and the Department of Natural Resources have an important message as we approach the weekend and that is to simply stay at home and do not travel into the mountains. It’s all part of an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 within our state.

“The Governor has said it best, our mountains, rivers, forests, and trails will be there when this pandemic is over and Coloradans are recommended to avoid travel for recreational purposes,” said Dan Gibbs, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Natural Resources. “Although we encourage people to get outside for their own well-being, Coloradans need to keep their recreational activity to local trails and parks, maintain social distancing guidance, and avoid dangerous activities to reduce the strain on our search and rescue and emergency teams.”

Colorado remains under a statewide Stay-At-Home order which means travel is limited to what is absolutely critical, such as obtaining food or medicine.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is putting a strain on hospitals and first responders everywhere — especially in smaller mountain communities where people often visit for recreation,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “One of the easiest ways people can help is by staying off the road. This reduces the potential for crashes and the resulting stress on our health care system and local emergency responders. Staying closer to home this weekend will be a safer choice for multiple reasons.”

Car accidents are one of the leading causes for injury-related visits to emergency rooms in Colorado. By avoiding travel between cities and regions within the state we not only help to limit the spread of COVID-19, but we also reduce the chance for things to happen that could potentially require medical resources, such as vehicle accidents or injuries on hiking trails.