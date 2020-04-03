Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Like so many businesses that are currently faced with reinventing how they do things amidst the coronavirus shutdown, the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance School is also feeling that pain. Since the school can no longer teach classes in person they have moved to an online format.
DENVER (CBS4) – Like so many businesses that are currently faced with reinventing how they do things amidst the coronavirus shutdown, the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance School is also feeling that pain. Since the school can no longer teach classes in person they have moved to an online format.
“It’s tragic actually because I think that we can’t reach every community in a creative way,” said Cleo Parker Robinson.
The school says as they celebrate 50 years their focus remains on the future and teaching a new generation. To learn about how you can take an online class, or to make a donation to the school, click here.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado