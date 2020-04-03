DENVER (CBS4) – Asylan Valko had a crazy idea. She wanted to make a big gesture to show her support for front line workers of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I really wanted our community to get out and celebrate the frontliners here,” Valko told CBS4.

She wanted to inspire hope, and give positive support and encouragement to physicians, healthcare workers, grocers, bus drivers, and everyone who has to work during the Stay at Home order.

“I actually asked that people were cheering and clapping, as well as turning on their lights, and going out and just kind of mostly celebrating by cheering,” Valko said.

She put up fliers in the neighborhood, posted an appeal on Next Door, and reached out to the neighborhood associations. Then at 8 p.m. on April 1st the cheering and clapping began.

“It was incredible,” she said with a smile.

And more importantly, she got great feedback from front line workers on Next Door. She said that several reach out to her to tell her how grateful they were to hear that overwhelming show of support.

“We want to let the people in our community who are working for us, being heroic out there, that are putting their needs aside for us, we see that. We’re sitting in our homes but we still see it,” Valko said.

The movement started as Clap Because We Care in Italy and moved to New York. Valko is excited to bring it to Denver. And she plans to keep cheering at 8 p.m. every night for the foreseeable future.