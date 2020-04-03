'The Past Four Years Have Been A Learning Process For Me': Monica Puig Discusses Her Career, World Team Tennis Event On CBSThe 26-year-old says that all of the attention she garnered after her 2016 Olympics win was tough to handle, but she feels like she has found her self motivation again.

Nuggets Forward Michael Porter Jr. Training Hard, Says He's Ready To Play NBA 2KIf the NBA were to start tomorrow, the Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. says he’d be ready.

Rockies' Daniel Murphy Donates $100,000 To Help Minor League Players And Their Families“In these uncertain times, it’s humbling for us to be able to help other who are struggling,” Daniel Murphy said.

CBS To Air Final Rounds Of 2004 & 2019 The Masters TournamentsWith this year's tournament postponed, CBS is looking to fill the void for golf fans by rewinding the clock to a pair of classic finishes.

'Preparing For No Season At All': MLB Insider Admits Grim Outlook For 2020 SeasonWith the continued spread of the coronavirus and extended stay at home guidelines in effect, the MLB season appears to be slipping away.

'Top 50 Singles Is My Next Marker I Want To Hit': Taylor Townsend On World Team Tennis All Star Event On CBSTownsend reflects on her tennis career so far and shares what it was like to be in the WTT All Star event that will be on CBS this Saturday.