(CBS4) — If the NBA were to start tomorrow, the Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. says he’d be ready. Porter Jr. joined Altitude Sports and Entertainment’s Kate Winge and Chris Dempsey on the network’s social media platforms Thursday.

The Nuggets’ promising forward is back in Missouri during the coronavirus lockdown, in part because he has more access to training facilities.

“Here my family has a little weight room down in the basement,” said MPJ. “I also have a court outside and I have a gym I can get into whenever I want, so I’ve literally been in the gym as much as I was when I was in Denver.”

But like most people, Porter Jr. is more concerned with what’s going on in the world than he is with basketball.

“I’m thinking about basketball and staying in shape,” said the Nuggets first round draft pick in 2018. “But most of my focus is elsewhere as all this stuff plays out but I’m definitely looking forward to the NBA coming back and when it does I’ll be comfortable and 100%.”

In the meantime, Porter Jr. will participate in an NBA 2K challenge which begins on Friday. Porter Jr. will face off against Devin Booker in the first round. MPJ doesn’t consider himself the favorite but he’s not going to sell himself short either.

“I’ve been practicing the last two days but before that I wasn’t playing a lot,” said Porter Jr. “I’m kind of rusty and I know that Booker plays a lot but honestly my confidence is high.”

You can watch the NBA 2K challenge tomorrow night on ESPN and ESPN2.