DENVER (CBS4) – Sen. Michael Bennet is among 28 senators pushing the White House to release $900 million to help low-income families pay their energy bills. That money is in the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.
“LIHEAP assistance is an indispensable lifeline, helping to ensure that recipients do not have to choose between paying their energy bills and affording other necessities like food and medicine,” Colorado’s senior senator, a Democrat, and his colleagues said in news releases.
“As the economic impact of the coronavirus spreads, it will disproportionately hit low-wage workers who often live paycheck to paycheck. In most states, traditional unemployment only covers a portion of a worker’s average weekly wages. For these workers, working from home is not an option and a missed paycheck could have a significant impact on their finances.”
The senators point out claims will increase as families struggle to pay utility bills at the end of the month.
Colorado households will get nearly $61 million this fiscal year.