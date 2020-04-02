



– A mom and daughter team from Boulder is determined to keep the momentum going for small businesses, during a time when they’re in dire need. That’s why Sara and Anna Zervos launched a new initiative called “Keep Local Alive,” in an effort to help come alongside them.

Their vision began years ago, however.

“(It’s) based on what we had been doing the past two years. My daughter and I started this app called Pao. (https://www.thepaoapp.com) It’s all about getting people off of their screens, into the world, experiencing hidden gems around the world,” said Sara.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they say they were, naturally, “bummed” about the way it impacted their travel-based company. So, they developed Keep Local Alive to help keep people engaged who want to tap into their creative side while helping business owners.

The Zervoses got to work creating their website, keeplocalalive.com, and were able to launch it within a few days.

“It’s city and virtual based, one-stop shopping for things to do when stuck at home,” Sara explained.

The site is also mood-based, featuring a variety of activities: Whether you feel active, creative, or adventurous, there’s a little of everything. Eighty businesses are featured in 12 cities worldwide.

“Especially when you’re sick and tired of watching Netflix, we can’t believe some of the creativity that’s coming out of some of these businesses. Like online drawing classes, the craziest dance classes you could ever imagine. Like I personally wouldn’t feel comfortable doing urban hip hop, but in my living room, sign me up!” she told CBS4’s Mekialaya White with a laugh.

Sara added, “We really feel like the key to personal growth is meeting different people. (Right now) it’s very easy to hunker down and hide under a rock and think I’m going to go bankrupt – or I have to fire everybody. But it’s really an opportunity.”

Even if you’re on the fence, she encourages you to try. You may be surprised with what you find.

“My 80-year-old mother in law – she’s very nervous in this independent living environment. She got on and was like, ‘Are you kidding? I can go see that museum? I didn’t know that museum existed.’ She will never travel to Norway again but she can see a museum that’s doing a virtual tour there. You just have to step outside your comfort zone.”

The Zervoses are looking to connect with you if you’re a small business owner. You can contacft them at admin@thepaoapp.com.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado