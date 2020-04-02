SEATTLE (CBS4) – Soldiers from Fort Carson in Colorado Springs are setting up a military field hospital in CenturyLink Field in Seattle. The soldiers are from the 627th Hospital Center and said they are used to working quickly, in any conditions.
“We’re used to being on a flat piece of ground that’s muddy, and rainy,” said Col. Laura Elliot, the Commander of the 62nd Brigade.
The field hospital will be used to take care of non-COVID-19 patients so beds can be freed up in local hospitals.
“The same nurses that provide that far forward will be the same nurses that provide that great care to the city of Seattle,” said Col. Hope Williamson-Younce, the Commander of the 627th Hospital Center.
The hospital will include two operating rooms inside the exhibition hall. It will also ICU, intermediate and minimal care units as well as providing physical therapy.
Those soldiers from Fort Carson are working alongside their peers from Fort Lewis-McChord.
That field hospital will be fully functional in a week and will have 250 beds.