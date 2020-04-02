



– Officials in Denver have issued an order to vacate for the Appliance Factory located at 1045 Zuni Street. On Thursday night, the doors to the business were chained shut for not complying with the city’s stay-at-home order.

Officials cited the store a fourth time Thursday for violating the stay-at-home order. Only businesses that are considered essential are allowed to stay open with social distancing practices in place.

Appliance Factory’s CEO, Chuck Ewing, insists the store is an essential business. He provided the following statement to CBS4:

“We provide an essential service – you can’t get your appliances through the big box stores right now for weeks at a time, and Coloradans can’t be without their refrigerators, ranges and laundry products. We are the only Denver appliance company that can provide these critical products within one or two days. Appliance retailers are deemed an essential business by Homeland Security, and we look forward to working with Governor Polis and Mayor Hancock to ensure Coloradans have their household necessities.”

Denver officials have been visiting businesses to first explain the public health order and why owners need to abide by it. Between March 24 and March 31, they visited more than 3,500 people.

The city issued 736 warnings.

The following businesses were cited on the following days:

March 31: Appliance Factory Outlet (1045 Zuni St)

March 31: Wing Stop (5125 Chambers Rd)

March 30: Hobby Lobby (920 S. Monaco)

March 29: Appliance Factory Outlet (1045 Zuni St.)

March 29: Car Wash USA Express (603 Santa Fe Drive)

March 28: Appliance Factory (1045 Zuni)

March 26: Game Stop (757 E 20th Ave)

On Wednesday, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office sent a warning letter to Hobby Lobby on behalf of the state health department. The company agreed to close its stores in the state on Thursday.

Residents who suspect that someone is violating the stay-at-home order should first contact their local public health agency to report any concerns. Residents may also file a report with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office by emailing covid19@coag.gov if local law enforcement or a local public health agency is unresponsive.

For more information about the public health order and how it is enforced, click here.