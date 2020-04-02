Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A Delta flight from Los Angeles to Detroit was forced to make an emergency landing in Denver. A smoky odor was smelled on board the flight, causing the forced landing.
Delta flight 1706 was headed from Los Angeles to Detroit when passengers reported the odor on board the 737. A disruptive customer was met by law enforcement when the plane arrived.
All passengers were put on another flight to Detroit, and airline mechanics inspected the plane.
