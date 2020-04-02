



— First responders are used to rushing towards threats, but with coronavirus they don’t always know the threat is there.

“As the world has changed, with the stay at home order and the coronavirus spreading into Colorado, the nature of their jobs have changed,” says U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn.

He adds, “Those who are out in the public are putting themselves at risk and we owe them a debt of gratitude.”

Soon they will get help from the federal government. Dunn announced more than $14 million in grant money has been allocated to Colorado public safety agencies. That money was part of the stimulus program, passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump. State and local governments will use the money to help keep their communities safe.

“It would be for things obviously like gowns and masks, although those might be hard to come by right now, but also overtime and even additional hires,” explains Dunn.

It couldn’t have come soon enough. First responders are starting to contract coronavirus. Wednesday an El Paso county deputy died presumably from the disease.

Dunn says the first step is for agencies and governments to apply but as soon as they are approved the money will come quickly.

“We’re going to try to make the awards within days of the grant decisions being made so this money should be allocated very quickly to local government and law enforcement agencies to be able to get that assistance quickly,” says Dunn. For more information or to apply visit the U.S. Attorney’s website.

