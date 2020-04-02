



– A mandatory stay-at-home order now in place statewide has forced a majority of businesses to close their doors. In Denver there’s a three-strike enforcement system for businesses, all based on what has been deemed essential.

Matt Coudayre is the sales director for the Appliance Factory and spoke with CBS4 about the situation.

“Right now people need appliances more than ever. They need refrigeration for the food they are buying right now. They obviously need cooking supplies stoves and ranges,” he said.

Despite that feeling, Appliance Factory on Zuni Street in Denver has been given three of the seven total citations issued citywide. (Wing Stop, Hobby Lobby, Car Wash USA Express and Game Stop are the other businesses that have received citations after three strikes and those four franchise locations are now closed.) Coudayre says the way they see it, they are following the order.

“Obviously we are working through this with the city right now, but they deemed essential businesses those that provide products and services necessary for maintaining the essential operation of a residence. And we do exactly that,” he said.

While other businesses cited for not complying with the order have since closed their doors, Coudayre says they will remain open, but with social distancing in mind.

“We are only allowing three customers in our location at a time,” he said.

They are now set to go to court in July, where a judge will decide the penalty, which could include a fine of up to $1,000.

Coudayre hopes it won’t have to come to that.

“We want to work with the city. We want to do it the right way and we’ve appealed to them to get it figured out,” he said.

