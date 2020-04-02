Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado Legislature can resume its regular session after taking a break because of COVID-19.
DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado Legislature can resume its regular session after taking a break because of COVID-19.
The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Wednesay the session does not have to be 120 consecutive days. Lawmakers had completed 70 days when they suspended the session back on March 14.
The session was scheduled to end May 6, but this means they can get back to work later when the public health emergency is over.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado