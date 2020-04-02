



– Those seeking out food for their families in Summit County began lining up outside the Family & Intercultural Resource Center an hour before the food pantry even opened on Thursday.

“We estimate 50% to 70% of our community is without jobs right now,” said Danielle McQueen, grant manager with FIRC.

“We are having to think on our feet,” McQueen said.

This isn’t a sustainable model. The little nonprofit is handling a tidal wave of need as employers like Vail Resorts furlough hundreds of local workers and cut salaries for others.

“It’s just like any other emergency response site. We all have a different job in a different title and we are all learning it on the fly,” she added.

The numbers are staggering.

“Normally we serve about 4,000 people a year. We had 1,800 people last week alone come through our food pantry.”

And with no clear picture as to how long this crisis will go on, the nonprofit continues to work overtime to keep up.

“We are going to figure out how to provide every resource we can to families in this really tough time.”

A lot of people want to help out right now, but FIRC says please do not donate food, they need money donations right now. Anyone who wants to help can do so at summitfirc.org/donate/ .