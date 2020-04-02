BREAKING NEWSEl Paso County Sheriff's deputy dies from COVID-19
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Add Castle Rock first responders to the list of those going out at sunset to play bagpipes. It’s part of a movement happening within the firefighter and paramedic community in Colorado during the coronavirus pandemic called “sunset solidarity.”

(credit: Castle Rock Fire)

On Wednesday night two firefighters from Castle Rock’s department played bagpipes at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with a view of the city’s famous rock — Castle Cock — in the background.

(credit: Thornton Fire)

On Tuesday night, Thornton firefighters, including a lieutenant and a paramedic, played the bagpipes in front of Fire Station One. They’ll be out once again Thursday night.

Aurora Fire Rescue firefighters played bagpipes and drums in their kilts Monday night at sunset.

(credit: Aurora Fire Rescue)

It’s a centuries old tradition — to remind everyone we’re in this together.

