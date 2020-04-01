Comments
(CBS4) – A 59-year-old Colorado woman who is suspected of providing unauthorized doses of a prescription drug to a person in a residential care facility turned herself in on Tuesday. Virginia Ogles is a resident of Centennial and now faces attempted murder charges.
Police said the crime took place on Feb. 13 in Estes Park. The victim was described as being an older adult and the doses that were provided were described as “potentially lethal” by the Estes Park Police Department.
In addition to attempted murder, Ogles faces a charge of assault on an at-risk adult.