THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are investigating after a Thornton family did not return home on Monday, leaving behind their 5-year-old child. Officers were notified of the family’s disappearance on Tuesday evening.
Investigators said Liu Nei Li and Zaiqiao Feng told their 5-year-old that they were going to the grocery store Monday with their infant daughter, but they never came home. Later that evening, relatives found the 5-year-old outside the home in the 4000 block of East 130th Way. The relatives notified police Tuesday night after they were not able to reach the parents.
Thornton police searched the family’s home Wednesday night and found an illegal marijuana grow inside, but no sign of the family. Liu Nei Li and Zaiqiao Feng were last seen driving a 2008 grey Toyota Highlander with Colorado license 231-REZ.
Anyone with information about the family or their whereabouts is asked to call the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5150.