THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — There’s a movement happening within the first responder community in Colorado during the coronavirus pandemic. Some have been going out at sunset to play bagpipes. It’s called “sunset solidarity.”
Tuesday night, Thornton firefighters, including a lieutenant and a paramedic, played the bagpipes in front of Fire Station One. They’ll be out once again Thursday night.
Aurora Fire Rescue firefighters played bagpipes and drums in their kilts Monday night at sunset.
It’s a centuries old tradition — to remind everyone we’re in this together.