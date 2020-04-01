DENVER (CBS4) – The Boyers Coffee building in Adams County was devastated by a fire — but company officials said they will rebuild.

Three fire departments battled the fire Tuesday afternoon at 7295 Washington Street. The roof collapsed Tuesday afternoon as firefighters struggled to get the flames under control.

The building is a total loss.

“…this fire caused us to lose our building, but not our company.,” officials stated. “We are working towards a plan of rebuilding and reopening.”

Workers were inside when the fire started but they were able to get out safely.

“Due to social distancing mandates and our curbside delivery program, we did not have any customers in the store when the fire started, and all employees who were onsite were safely evacuated with no injuries,” company officials told CBS4.

Douglass and Jason Barrow, the roastmaster and president of Boyers, stated:

“We’re grateful to all our customers and the community as a whole for its outpouring of support over the past 24 hours, and even more grateful that no one was injured in the fire. As a Colorado family-owned company, Boyer’s Coffee has always been about building. We’ve built community, whether it was over a cup of coffee at our café or one of the local restaurants we partner with – even at Rockies games and in your homes. We’ve built schools – two to-date, with more to come – for our farmer partners in Peru. In this same spirit, we will rebuild the home of all of our Luna Gourmet brands: Boyer’s Coffee, Boca Java, Boulder Organic Coffee and Luna Roasters. While our building burned yesterday, our company did not. Although this was a setback, we’ll continue to provide socially responsible, ethically sourced, Rocky Mountain roasted coffee, and more importantly, community, for years to come.”