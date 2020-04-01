Hold on to your hats, the wild weather roller coaster ride is just starting! After almost hitting 70 degrees on Wednesday, we are set to take a 30 degree temperature drop by Thursday.
Not only will our temperatures plummet, but we are also in for some wet weather. The Front Range area could see a little rain through the morning hours and early afternoon. The rain will likely change over to snow in the mid to late afternoon. This will again be that wet, slushy spring snow and we don’t expect a ton of accumulation.
Northwestern Colorado will see the most snow and a Winter Weather Advisory is in place from 6:00 am until 6:00 pm or midnight Thursday. Moffat, Rio Blanco, and parts of Garfield county could pick up 1 to 3 inches of snow. Add in some strong wind, and visibility could be tough at times. Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park, and Columbine could see 4 to 8 inches of snow.
We clear pretty quickly and are left with cold temperatures on Friday. If you’re done with cold weather, we will get back to the upper 50s and 60s for the weekend.