COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Health officials say a bridge tournament is responsible for fatal coronavirus exposure among older residents in El Paso County, which is currently leading the state with 11 deaths.
The Gazette reported Tuesday that more deaths are expected among the more than 700,000 people who live in the county.
County Deputy Medical Director Leon Kelly says the outbreak was connected to a bridge tournament where an infected woman is believed to have made contact with about 150 people and then one of those people made contact with another 100 people. The county health department has continued efforts to slow the spread, including providing care facilities with protective equipment.
