Cincinnati, OH (CBS4) – Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers and City Market, sales it March sales were up by 30 percent in March, once fuel sales were excluded.

The company says sales have dropped since the initial surge of stockpile buying but are still above average. Kroger says that’s because of the restrictions related to dining out and traveling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company says it does not know what the long-term effect be for the first quarter.

