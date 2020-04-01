DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado residents are sheltered in place, leaving streets and highways empty during hours when thousands of cars would usually be gridlocked on our roads. The cabin fever associated with the pandemic has many missing their traffic-filled commutes, but others have found a way to take advantage of quiet streets.

We asked nicely yesterday to please minimize the dangerous driving behaviors. Some people didn’t get the message. If you do this you are endangering yourself and everyone else on the road! If you don’t think we are enforcing this you are mistaken! pic.twitter.com/PK6loUjnUO — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) March 29, 2020

“We have given more speeding tickets for 40mph and over than we have in the last month or in January,” said Trooper Josh Lewis of Colorado State Patrol.

The roads, streets and boulevards along the Front Range have become home to reckless drivers. While the majority are safe inside, lead feet are out pushing the limits.

🤦‍♂️ A 16 year old with no license, but still driving a car over 100 mph on the highway filled with friends and family from our communities. This can’t happen. #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/5pks9fXMsV — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) March 31, 2020

Thornton Police reported a driver going 128mph in a 55mph zone. Lakewood Police tweeted about a 16 year old cruising at 104mph. That driver doesn’t even have a license.

On April 1, Westminster Police cited drivers going 103 and 97mph. In a tweet WPD wrote: “There are fewer people on the roads, but at these speeds accidents will be catastrophic.”

Not an April Fools joke, we wish it was. Officers cited drivers at 103, 103, 97 & 97. There are fewer people on the roads, but at these speeds accidents will be catastrophic. Stay home! Slow down! We’re still here working & we will write you the ticket! #wpdstrong #wpdwithyou pic.twitter.com/dZPC5w8pLb — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) April 1, 2020

Local law enforcement and CSP troopers patrolling the streets and highways are essential workers. They’re honored to be out helping drivers, but now there are more dangers than the passing cars that don’t pull over.

“If we are going to make contact, there’s that danger along with whatever else may happen,” said Lewis, “Anytime we have to make that traffic stop, we don’t know who we are coming in contact with.”

CSP hopes people understand that driving recklessly is not only dangerous for those on the road, but for everyone willing to risk their lives to save them.

“If they get into a crash, not only are we now exposed with that crash, but we have EMTs, nurses, doctors and other people who have to come out and help control that scene. Those people and those resources can be utilized to help fight this virus,” said Lewis.