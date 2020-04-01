Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Health received a huge donation of supplies thanks to Colorado Mission of Mercy. They sent six pallets of personal protective equipment to area hospitals on Wednesday.
The group uses the supplies for free dental treatments, but donated them as the state fights the coronavirus pandemic.
Donations to Denver Health were greatest because of need:
214 face shields and safety glasses
950 gowns
18,500 masks
9,500 gloves
In all, they donated:
560 face shields and safety glasses
1750 gowns
27,500 masks
17,900 gloves
