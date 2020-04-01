WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Nursing homes usually encourage social interaction among their residents. But, because of the coronavirus, these days most activities are banned and no visitors are allowed.
This is the third week of sequestering for many. At Mountain Vista Senior Living Community in Wheat Ridge, one couple is trying to cope.
“Hi, I love you,” said Betty Marker.
“I love you and I love your smile,” said Stan, her husband of 42 years.
Their conversation was through closed doors. In these days of pandemic, that is as close as they can get.
“So, how are you doing?” asked Betty.
“I’m managing, but I’m homesick,” Stan answered.
They shared tender words over cell phones.
“I can’t wait until we’re back together,” said Stan.
“It’s going to be a while, but we’ll hope soon,” Betty said with a smile.
Nine months ago, 72-year-old Stan moved into Mountain Vista after suffering paralysis. Sixty-nine-year-old Betty visited everyday until the nursing home barred outsiders because of COVID-19, and Gov. Jared Polis ordered people to stay home.
“It’s hard, he’s a sweet spirit,“ said Betty holding back tears.
She appreciates the staff allowing occasional get-togethers through the glass.
“Well, at least I can see that he’s doing okay,” said an emotional Betty. “But, it’s hard not to be able to reach out and touch him.”
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
She worries about Stan feeling lonely and abandoned, but Betty is thankful there are no coronavirus cases there.
At Mountain Vista they are serious about social distancing. Hugs are out, but properly-spaced Bingo is now twice a day. Phone calls and FaceTime will have to do until the dangers of COVID-19 are over.