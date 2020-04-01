



We have already received reports of bear activity in eight Colorado counties in 2020. Now is the time to make sure you are being #BearAware. Story: https://t.co/9l9sanT3Iy pic.twitter.com/r5rPjYqOFe — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) April 1, 2020

– It’s that time of year — bears are waking up from hibernation and starting to search for food. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has already received reports of bear activity in eight Colorado counties in 2020.

Typically, male (boar) bears come out of hibernation first followed by females (sows) without cubs. Females that gave birth to cubs over winter in hibernation dens are the last to come out, usually in mid-to-late April.

Bears have been spotted in Boulder and Morrison — and have already gotten into trash in Steamboat Springs and Silver Plume. There are also reports of a bear getting into a vehicle in Snowmass Village, bears interacting with livestock in Delta, and a bear vs. dog encounter under a deck in Colorado Springs.

Wildlife officials are reminding people to secure their garbage, bird feeders and other human-provided food sources.

“Every time a bear gets a treat, a bird feeder, a hummingbird feeder, trash, it teaches the bear that people mean food,” said Mark Lamb, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for South Park and the west Metro Denver area.

“Biologists are seeing bears that are shifting much of their life cycle toward communities. When a high-country berry bush yields a few hundred calories and a dumpster gives up thousands of calories via leftovers and greasy goodies, the bears will make the easy choice,” officials warned. “Once they’ve made that choice they are instinctively trained by their stomachs to search out the easy option.”

Last year, CPW received 5,369 human-bear incident reports with nearly a third of those involving bears in trash.

Experts agree that bringing these large, territorial animals into areas with people is a recipe for human injury and bear death. While a nuisance bear getting into trash might be relocated if caught early, a bear that injures a person is put down.

“The bear is always the ultimate loser,” Lamb stated.

“We have to do better as communities,” Matt Yamashita, Area Wildlife Manager in Glenwood Springs. .

Being bear aware not only protects your home and property, but it can save a bear’s life.

Tips to prevent human/bear conflicts include:

Keep garbage in a well-secured enclosure.

Only put out garbage on the morning of pickup; bring empty cans back inside before dark.

Use a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster. These are available online or from your trash hauler.

Clean all garbage cans regularly to keep them odor free. The scent of ammonia can deter bears.

Take down all bird feeders. Bird feeders are a major source of bear/human conflicts – 397 conflicts because of them in 2019 alone. Birds have naturally available food sources during the spring, summer and fall. Don’t let your bird feeder become a bear feeder.

Don’t leave pet food or stock feed outside – never provide food sources for any wildlife.

Clean all BBQ grills.

Keep garage doors and windows closed and locked, especially between dusk and dawn.

Don’t leave attractants such as snacks, food wrappers, gum, or even scented hand lotions in your car; and always lock vehicle doors.

Use bear boxes or bear-proof containers for food and scented items when camping.

Don’t leave food outside while camping. If bear boxes aren’t available, leave all food in the trunk of a locked vehicle as your last resort.

Review CPW’s Bearproofing Your Home Fact Sheet and conduct a home audit to be sure you are not attracting bears to your property.

Talk to your neighbors and kids about being bear aware.

For more information about Living with Bears in Colorado, visit https://cpw.state.co.us/bears.