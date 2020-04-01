COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The United State Air Force Academy has moved up its graduation ceremony by six weeks. It is now set for April 18 and the goal is allow the graduating cadets to celebrate together although family, friends and the public are will not be allowed to attend, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Academy says the cadets are working to design an in-person ceremony that would meet the health and safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Defense.
“I have invited the Class of 2020 to help the staff design their graduation ceremony and they will do this with the same care for military tradition and the Academy’s legacy as they’ve done leading other world-class Academy events,” U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lieutenant General Jay Silveria said in a news release.
The Academy will release details about the event once they are available.