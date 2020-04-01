'I'm Preparing For No Season At All': MLB Insider Jared Diamond Admits Grim Outlook For 2020 MLB SeasonWith the continued spread of the coronavirus and extended stay at home guidelines in effect, the MLB season appears to be slipping away.

'Didn't Get Numbers We Were Expecting For Multi-Year Deal': Denver Broncos Defensive Lineman Shelby Harris Discusses NFL Free AgencyDenver Broncos defensive lineman joined CBS4's Michael Spencer for a conversation about free agency, the upcoming season and life at home.

'Things Are Going To Hurt More' Without Fans For NXT Superstar Keith LeeKeith Lee will be defending his NXT North American championship without a live audience, which is strange for pro wrestling, which feeds off of its fans' energy.

Broncos Preparing To Adjust NFL Draft Plans Due To CoronavirusWith the NFL Draft a little over three weeks away, the Denver Broncos are finalizing their draft board and adjusting to the way they go through the draft process.

WATCH: Rockies Players Thank Health Care Employees Working During Coronavirus PandemicA handful of Colorado Rockies took time to express their appreciation for the doctors and health care workers working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

NFL Approves Playoff Expansion, CBS To Air Extra Wild Card GameWith the playoff field expanding, CBS will add another game to its television slate.